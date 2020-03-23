Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON PS4 Game Ships on July 30 (Updated)

"2-on-2 team battle action" game debuts simultaneously in Japan, Americas

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed during a livestream presentation on Monday that it will release the Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON game for the PlayStation 4 on July 30 in Japan and the Americas. The livestream also revealed a trailer for the game.

A closed beta test will run from April 25-27. Registration is open until April 10, and selected participant will receive notification on April 17.

People who purchase the game early will receive the bonus playable Mobile Suit Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex. The "two-on-two team battle action" game will also launch Europe and Southeast Asia (in English) in 2020.

The PS4 version of Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON will feature 185 Mobile Suits from 36 works. Including non-player characters, the game will have a total of more than 300 Mobile Suits. Just as in the original arcade game, the PS4 version will have an Extreme Burst mode that greatly boosts Mobile Suit performance and allows players to use powerful attacks.

A new arcade game in the Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. series is in development.

This game series based on the Gundam robot anime franchise began with Mobile Suit Gundam : Federation Vs. Zeon in arcades in 2001, and it has since spawned releases on both home consoles and portable game systems. The ninth major arcade game release in the series was the first Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs., and it debuted in 2010. The game has since received several upgrades in arcades. Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON, the most recent arcade release in the series, launched in 2016.

The Gundam Extreme Vs. Full Boost game debuted in arcades in Japan in 2012. A PlayStation 3 version, which is the most recent console game in the Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. series, shipped in 2014. Bandai Namco Entertainment then released the Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. 2 arcade game in Japan in October 2018.

Gundam Versus shipped in Japan for PS4 in July 2017, while Bandai Namco Entertainment released the game in the West in September 2017.

Sources: Haru no Kateiyō Gundam Game Matsuri 2020 livestream, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe's YouTube channel, 4Gamer (Dabi)



