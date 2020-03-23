Natsume's Book of Friends' Yuki Midorikawa Draws 1st New 1-Shot in 5 Years

Nakanai Tori no Kaeru Ki wa centers on mysterious girl who can't speak

The May issue of Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine revealed on Tuesday that Natsume's Book of Friends manga creator Yuki Midorikawa will release a new one-shot for the first time in about five years in the next issue on April 24. The 47-page manga titled Nakanai Tori no Kaeru Ki wa (The Tree Where the Bird Who Doesn't Sing Returns) will feature on the magazine's cover and have color opening pages.

The story will center on a mysterious girl who serves a certain man. The magazine teased, "The one he brought is a questionable, sharp-eyed girl who cannot speak."

Midorikawa's Natsume's Book of Friends ( Natsume Yūjin-Chō ) manga debuted in Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine in June 2003. Viz Media is releasing the ongoing series in English. The manga has inspired six television anime seasons and several OVAs. The Natsume Yujin-cho the Movie: Ephemeral Bond film, the most recent anime in the franchise, debuted in September 2018.