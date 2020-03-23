Ōya-san to Boku's Tarō Yabe Launches New Manga About His Father

New manga about Yabe's picture book author father Mitsunori Yabe launches on April 22

The April issue of Shinchosha 's Shōsetsu Shinchō novel magazine announced on Saturday that comedian Tarō Yabe will launch a new manga titled Boku no Otō-san (My Father) in the magazine's next issue on April 22. The manga will be in full color, and will focus on Yabe's childhood and relationship with his father, the picture book author Mitsunori Yabe.

Yabe's first manga, Oya-san to Boku (Landlady and Me), originally serialized in Shōsetsu Shinchō beginning in 2016. Within three months, the book had sold 200,000 copies. The second serialization titled Oya-san to Boku Korekara (Landlady and Me Afterward) launched in Weekly Shinchō magazine in April 2018. The manga went on hiatus in August 2018 following the the death of Yabe's elderly landlady, the subject of the manga. The manga then resumed in November 2018.

The two manga have a combined 1.2 million copies in print.

The manga inspired an anime short in January 2018, and won the short work prize at the 22nd Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in April 2018. The manga inspired a series of five-episode television anime shorts, each episode lasting five minutes, that aired for five consecutive nights on NHK beginning on March 2.

Oya-san to Boku is Yabe's debut manga. He is best known as part of the comedy duo Karateka.

Source: Oricon