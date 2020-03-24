Dark Horse Licenses Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Mob Psycho 100: Reigen Manga

Publisher Penguin Random House is listing English releases for the first volumes of Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ( Eizōken ni wa Te o Dasu na! ) and Mob Psycho 100 : Reigen ( Reigen ~Reikyūchi Max 131 no Otoko~ ) under Dark Horse Comics .

Penguin Random House is also listing a new Dark Horse Comics release of Hiroaki Samura 's Blade of the Immortal manga in a "deluxe" release, with the first volume slated for October 20. Like the Dark Horse Comics ' previous omnibus re-releases of the manga, each volume of the deluxe release will compile three volumes from the original manga ( Dark Horse Comics released the 10th and final omnibus volume last November). However, the deluxe release will be hardcover with rounded spine, with higher paper quality, a faux-leather cover, a satin bookmark, and will retain the original 7x10 size format of the serialized manga for the first time. The release will retain the left-to-right reading order.

The publishing company is listing the first volume of Sumito Ōwara 's Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! manga with an October 6 release. The company describes the manga:

Midori loves to design worlds. Tsubame loves to animate. Sayaka loves to make money! And at Shibahama High, they call them Eizouken--a three-girl club determined to produce their own spectacular science fiction anime! But with no budget from their school and a leaky warehouse for a studio, Eizouken is going to have to work hard and use their imagination...the one thing they've got plenty of!

Ōwara launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Gekkan! Spirits magazine in 2016. The fifth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on January 30. The series was nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018, and it won the top Bros. Comic Award in 2017. The manga is inspiring a television anime by Masaaki Yuasa and Science SARU that premiered on NHK General on January 5, and will have 12 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the series.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action film and accompanying live-action mini-series adaptation. The film will open on May 15, while the six-episode series will premiere on April 5.

Penguin Random House is listing the Mob Psycho 100 : Reigen manga for an October 27 release (the manga only has one volume). The company describes the manga:

In a world haunted by dangerous supernatural forces, there are still some problems you can't solve no matter how much spiritual power you have. And a good thing too--because phony exorcist Reigen Arataka doesn't have any! But that's never stopped Reigen from running a ghostbusting business...and his new part-time office assistant is none other than Tome Kurata, a girl obsesssed with the strange and unxplained--and the schoolmate of Reigen's protégé, Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama. Yet whereas Mob's incredible psychic strength resolved many a case for Reigen, Tome is as powerless as her boss! Or so she may think at first...but if there's one thing a master scam artist knows how to teach, it's the power of confidence and belief!

The manga is a spinoff of ONE 's Mob Psycho 100 manga. ONE launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in March 2018, and ended it in February 2019.

ONE ( One-Punch Man ) launched the original Mob Psycho 100 series on Ura Sunday in 2012 and in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2014, and he ended it in December 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in April 2018.

The first season of the anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in July 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed both series as they aired in Japan. Funimation streamed English dubs for the anime and released the first series on home video. The first series joined Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in October 2018. The Mob Psycho 100 REIGEN: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic event anime debuted in March 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime. Crunchyroll and Funimation later streamed the anime with a dub .

Crunchyroll hosted the world premiere of Mob Psycho 100 II : The First Spirits and Such Company Trip ~A Journey that Mends the Heart and Heals the Soul~ ( Mob Psycho 100 Dai Ikkai Rei to ka Sōdansho Ianryokō ~Kokoro Mitasu Iyashi no Tabi~ ), an all-new original OVA, at Crunchyroll Expo last August. Funimation and Crunchyroll then streamed the OVA last September.

Thanks to LegitPancake for the news tip.

Source: Penguin Random House (link 2, link 3)