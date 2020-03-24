Kengo Hanazawa's Under Ninja Manga Gets U.S. Release in April

Manga to begin publication in U.S., Italy, China, more countries

NHK World TV's imagine-nation, an English-language program shown on the international broadcast service, revealed on Tuesday that Kengo Hanazawa 's Under Ninja manga will begin publication in the U.S., Italy, China, and other countries in April.

Hanazawa ( I am a Hero ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in July 2018. The third compiled book volume shipped on February 6.

The manga takes place in a modern world where roughly 200,000 ninja live in secrecy and blend into daily life as normal people. The story centers on Kurō Kumogakure, a ninja who is unable to find work. One day, he finally receives a job and begins to infiltrate a school.

Hanazawa launched the I am a Hero manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2009, and ended the series in 2017 with 22 volumes. The manga inspired two spinoff series. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in April 2016. Dark Horse Comics is releasing the manga in North America.

Thanks to Zach Godin for the news tip.

Source: NHK World TV