BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense. Anime Gets 2nd Season

The 12th and final episode of BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , the television anime of Yuumikan 's Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. novels, announced on Wednesday that the anime is getting a second season.

The anime premiered in Japan on January 8. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The company is also streaming an English dub .

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , WATAMOTE ) and Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san ) directed the series at SILVER LINK . Fumihiko Shimo ( Anima Yell! , New Game! ) was in charge of series composition. Kazuya Hirata ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san ) designed the characters and served as chief animation director.

The novels' story centers on Kaede Honjō, who is invited by her friend Risa Shiramine to play a virtual reality MMO game with her. While Kaede doesn't dislike games, what she really, truly dislikes is being in pain. She creates a character named Maple, and decides to put all her points in VIT to minimize pain. As a result, she moves slowly, can't use magic, and even a rabbit can get the best of her. But as it turns out, she acquires a skill known as "Absolute Defense" as a result of her pumping points into VIT, as well as a "Counter Skill" that works against special moves. Now, with her ability to nullify all damage, she goes on adventures.

Yuumikan began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2016, and is still releasing chapters of the story on the site. Kadokawa began releasing the story in print novel form with art by Koin in September 2017.

Jirō Oimoto launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in May 2018.