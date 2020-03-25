HIDIVE Adds Cinderella Nine Anime to Catalog

Baseball anime begins streaming on March 31

HIDIVE announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming all 12 episodes of Cinderella Nine , the television anime of Akatsuki and Kadokawa 's Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine smartphone game, on March 31 at 1:00 p.m. EDT with English, Portuguese, and Spanish subtitles. The anime will stream in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America, Spain, Portugal, and Nordic countries.

Sentai announced its license of the anime on December 17. The company describes the anime:

Tsubasa loves baseball so much, she started her high school's baseball club herself! But passion alone won't keep a club alive, so it's up to her to recruit as many all-star players as she can. Some potential recruits have never played before while others have returned to the game thanks to Tsubasa, and together they'll form a team united in love for the game and their growing friendship. But whether they win or lose, one thing's for sure: Every game they play together is sure to be a home run!

The show premiered in Japan on April 7. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Susumu Kudo ( Ghost in the Shell Arise , Dies irae ) directed the series at TMS Entertainment ( Yowamushi Pedal Glory Line , Ninja Girl & Samurai Master ). Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp , Go! Princess Precure ) was in charge of series composition, and Takayuki Noguchi ( Queen's Blade: Rebellion , Ro-Kyu-Bu! ) designed the characters. Mewhan performed the anime's opening theme song "Etude."

In the game, the player takes the role of an unnamed former little senior league baseball ace who lost his or her baseball career after suffering an unspecified injury. The character moves to his or her grandmother's hometown and enrolls in the local high school, resolved never to enter the world of baseball again. When the character meets Tsubasa Arihara, he or she is persuaded to be the manager of the school's baseball team, and to take the team to the high school nationals at Koshien.

In the game, players gather team members (there are over 50 characters in the game) and experience the team members' stories. Players also train the members to improve their skills, and take members to games to compete. Players then have to decide on the batting order.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The game is free to play with in-game items available for purchase.

Source: HIDIVE