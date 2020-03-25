News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 22-28
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Appleseed XIII, The Silver Guardian anime; Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town, Cosmo Familia manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Appleseed XIII Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|March 24
|Aquarion Evol Season 2 Essentials BDCite
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|March 24
|Maria Watches Over Us BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Maiden Japan
|US$99.98
|March 24
|The Silver Guardian BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|March 24
|Trickster Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|March 24
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bungō Stray Dogs Graphic Novel (GN) 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 24
|Cells at Work! Code Black GN 4Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 24
|Cocoon Entwined GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 24
|The Conditions of Paradise GNPlease
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|March 24
|Cosmo Familia GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|March 24
|Devils' Line GN 14Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|March 24
|Hatsu*Haru GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 24
|If I Could Reach You GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 24
|Kin-iro Mosaic GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.99
|March 24
|Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 24
|Laid-Back Camp GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 24
|Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 24
|Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|March 24
|Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|March 24
|My youth romantic comedy is wrong as I expected GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 24
|The Seven Deadly Sins GN 37Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 24
|Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|March 24
|Smokin' Parade GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 24
|So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 24
|Still Sick GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|March 24
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$10.99
|March 24
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 24
|Triage X GN 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|March 24
|Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 24
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|All You!! GN 1-2Please
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$5.95 each
|March 23
|Altair: A Record of Battles GN 16Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 24
|Angels of the Seashore GNAnimeNewsNetwork
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$5.95
|March 23
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 24
|Ascendance of a Bookworm GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 25
|Boarding School Juliet GN 15Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 24
|Bungō Stray Dogs GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Cells at Work! Code Black GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 24
|Cocoon Entwined GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|The Conditions of Paradise GNPlease
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 24
|Cosmo Familia GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 24
|Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair GN 1Please
|Dark Horse
|US$12.99
|March 25
|Days GN 17Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 24
|Devils' Line GN 14Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|March 24
|A Devotion That Changes Worlds GN 4Please
|Futabasha
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 19Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 24
|Granny Girl Hinata-chan GN 2Please
|North Star Pictures
|US$5.99
|March 24
|Harem Days The Seven-Starred Country GN 14Please
|Akita Publishing
|US$4.99
|March 24
|Hatsu*Haru GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Hayate the Combat Butler GN 3-4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|March 24
|Hell Warden Higuma GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 24
|I Fell in Love After School GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 24
|If I Could Reach You GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 24
|Just for the Butler GN 1 (adult)Please
|Torico
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Kin-iro Mosaic GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Laid-Back Camp GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Lily Fairy Tail: Little Mermaid Met Hansel and Gretel GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$5.95
|March 24
|Lily Fairy Tail: Rapunzel and Sleeping Beauty GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$4.95
|March 24
|Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 24
|Ms. Itsuya GN 2Please
|North Star Pictures
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 24
|Mysteria Romantica GN 1Please
|Akita Publishing
|US$5.99
|March 24
|My youth romantic comedy is wrong as I expected GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|ne0;lation GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Nobo and Her? GN 1-2Please
|North Star Pictures
|US$6.99 each
|March 24
|The Rain and the Other Side of You GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$9.99
|March 23
|RIN-NE GN 1-2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|March 24
|The Seven Deadly Sins GN 37Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 24
|Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 24
|S & M GN 28 (adult)Please
|Nihonbungeisha
|US$4.99
|March 24
|Smokin' Parade GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Song of Our Beginning GN 1 (adult)Please
|Torico
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Star⇄Crossed!! GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 24
|Triage X GN 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Vampire Dormitory GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 24
|Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 24
|Why Don't We Start By Sharing for Now? GN 2 (adult)Please
|Torico
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 24
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A Certain Magical Index Novel 22Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 24
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 8Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|March 24
|Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 12AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|March 24
|You Call That Service? Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 24
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A Certain Magical Index Novel 22Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|March 24
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 8Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|March 26
|Outbreak Company Novel 13AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 28
|The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 24
|You Call That Service? Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 24
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Bandai Namco Entertainment America
|US$59.95, US$89.99 (Deluxe Edition)
|March 27
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution PS4, Xbox One, PC gameCite
|Konami Digital Entertainment
|US$39.99
|March 24