North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 22-28

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Appleseed XIII, The Silver Guardian anime; Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town, Cosmo Familia manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Appleseed XIII Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$29.98 March 24
Aquarion Evol Season 2 Essentials BDCite Funimation US$34.98 March 24
Maria Watches Over Us BDAnimeNewsNetwork Maiden Japan US$99.98 March 24
The Silver Guardian BDPlease Funimation US$34.98 March 24
Trickster Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$34.98 March 24

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bungō Stray Dogs Graphic Novel (GN) 14Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 24
Cells at Work! Code Black GN 4Cite Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 24
Cocoon Entwined GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 March 24
The Conditions of Paradise GNPlease Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 March 24
Cosmo Familia GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 March 24
Devils' Line GN 14Please Vertical US$12.95 March 24
Hatsu*Haru GN 11Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 24
If I Could Reach You GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 24
Kin-iro Mosaic GN 10Please Yen Press US$16.99 March 24
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 10Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 24
Laid-Back Camp GN 8Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 24
Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 24
Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 5Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 March 24
Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 March 24
My youth romantic comedy is wrong as I expected GN 13Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 24
The Seven Deadly Sins GN 37Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 24
Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 March 24
Smokin' Parade GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 24
So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 24
Still Sick GN 2Please Tokyopop US$12.99 March 24
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$10.99 March 24
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 24
Triage X GN 19Please Yen Press US$13.99 March 24
Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 24

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
All You!! GN 1-2Please Digital Manga Publishing US$5.95 each March 23
Altair: A Record of Battles GN 16Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 24
Angels of the Seashore GNAnimeNewsNetwork Digital Manga Publishing US$5.95 March 23
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 24
Ascendance of a Bookworm GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 25
Boarding School Juliet GN 15Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 24
Bungō Stray Dogs GN 14Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Cells at Work! Code Black GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 24
Cocoon Entwined GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
The Conditions of Paradise GNPlease Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 24
Cosmo Familia GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 24
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair GN 1Please Dark Horse US$12.99 March 25
Days GN 17Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 24
Devils' Line GN 14Please Vertical US$7.99 March 24
A Devotion That Changes Worlds GN 4Please Futabasha US$6.99 March 24
Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 19Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 24
Granny Girl Hinata-chan GN 2Please North Star Pictures US$5.99 March 24
Harem Days The Seven-Starred Country GN 14Please Akita Publishing US$4.99 March 24
Hatsu*Haru GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 3-4Please Viz Media US$6.99 each March 24
Hell Warden Higuma GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 24
I Fell in Love After School GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 24
If I Could Reach You GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 24
Just for the Butler GN 1 (adult)Please Torico US$6.99 March 24
Kin-iro Mosaic GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Laid-Back Camp GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Lily Fairy Tail: Little Mermaid Met Hansel and Gretel GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$5.95 March 24
Lily Fairy Tail: Rapunzel and Sleeping Beauty GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$4.95 March 24
Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 5Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 24
Ms. Itsuya GN 2Please North Star Pictures US$6.99 March 24
Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 24
Mysteria Romantica GN 1Please Akita Publishing US$5.99 March 24
My youth romantic comedy is wrong as I expected GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
ne0;lation GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 24
Nobo and Her? GN 1-2Please North Star Pictures US$6.99 each March 24
The Rain and the Other Side of You GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$9.99 March 23
RIN-NE GN 1-2Please Viz Media US$6.99 each March 24
The Seven Deadly Sins GN 37Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 24
Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 24
S & M GN 28 (adult)Please Nihonbungeisha US$4.99 March 24
Smokin' Parade GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Song of Our Beginning GN 1 (adult)Please Torico US$6.99 March 24
Star⇄Crossed!! GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 24
Triage X GN 19Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Vampire Dormitory GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 24
Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 24
Why Don't We Start By Sharing for Now? GN 2 (adult)Please Torico US$6.99 March 24
Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 24

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A Certain Magical Index Novel 22Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 24
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 8Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 March 24
Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 12AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 March 24
You Call That Service? Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 24

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A Certain Magical Index Novel 22Please Yen Press US$7.99 March 24
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 8Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 March 26
Outbreak Company Novel 13AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 28
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 24
You Call That Service? Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 24

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Bandai Namco Entertainment America US$59.95, US$89.99 (Deluxe Edition) March 27
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution PS4, Xbox One, PC gameCite Konami Digital Entertainment US$39.99 March 24

follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 15-21
