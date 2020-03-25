Tamayomi Baseball Anime's Video Previews Opening Song

Series debuts on April 1

The official website for the television anime of Mountain Pukuichi 's Tamayomi manga revealed a promotional video on Wednesday. The video previews Naho's opening theme song "Never Let You Go."

The anime will begin airing on AT-X on April 1 at 10:00 p.m., before debuting later that night on ABC TV. The series will also air on Metele ( Nagoya TV ), Tokyo MX , Kyushu Asahi Broadcasting , and Nagasaki Culture Telecasting Corporation . AT-X aired the first episode in advance on March 8 at 8:30 p.m.

Toshinori Fukushima ( Major , Beyblade the Movie: Fierce Battle ) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat ( Frame Arms Girl , Pastel Life ). Touko Machida ( Wake Up, Girls! , Harukana Receive ) is in charge of series composition. Koichi Kikuta ( KONOSUBA , Fruits Basket ) is designing the characters. Masahiko Matsuo ( Sword Art Online II ) is in charge of prop design, Eiji Iwase ( No Game, No Life , Ace Attorney is serving as art director, and Tsukasa Ohira ( No Game, No Life , Ace Attorney ) is in charge of art design. Chiho Nakamura ( Saga of Tanya the Evil ) is handling color design, and Yuichi Goto ( City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes ) is directing the CG. Jun Kubota ( Fairy Tail ) is the director of photography, Kazuhiro Nii is the editor, and Hiroto Morishita ( High School Fleet ) is the sound director.

The voice actresses who voice the members of the Shin Koshigaya High School Women's Baseball Club in the anime are performing the ending theme song "Plus Minus Zero no Hōsoku" (Plus Minus Zero Rule).

The manga's story centers on pitcher Yomi Takeda. In junior high, her baseball club did not get far because it lacked a catcher who could catch Yomi's "miracle ball." Yomi quit baseball, graduated from junior high, and enrolled at Shin Koshigaya High School. Yomi reunited with her childhood friend Tamaki Yamazaki at her new school. Tamaki has skill as a catcher and can even catch the ball when Yomi pitches with all her strength. The girls can fulfill their childhood promise to each other as they start their baseball journeys anew.



The cast includes:

(top row in image above, left to right)

(bottom row, left to right)

The manga launched in Manga Time Kirara Forward in April 2016, and Houbunsha released the sixth compiled book volume on September 12. Houbunsha will publish the seventh volume on April 10.