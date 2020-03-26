2020 Anpanman Film Casts Kyoko Fukada as Heroine

Fukada plays Fuwari in June 26 film

The official website for Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Fuwafuwa Fuwari to Kumo no Kuni ( Soreike! Anpanman the Movie: Fluffy Fuwari and the Cloud Country), this year's Anpanman anime film, announced on Thursday that Kyoko Fukada (live-action Kamikaze Girls , Yatterman ) will star in the film as the heroine Fuwari.

The film will open in Japan on June 26.

In the film's story, Anpanman , his friends, and the cloud child Fuwari strive to save Cloud Country. In order for flowers and plants to be healthy, Cloud Country travels to distribute clouds that can make rain and rainbows to various towns and stars. A cloud baby born in Cloud Country runs across Baikinman and his friends. After meeting them, the baby gets the name "Fuwari" and quickly grows while developing a bond with Dokin-chan.

Around that time, Cloud Country becomes unable to fly due to mysterious dirtiness. The cloud elders and children call on Anpanman and his friends for help. Baikinman runs amok after inventing the black cloud Baigumora in an attempt to become king of Cloud Country. While Cloud Country is covered in black clouds and Anpanman 's world loses the light of the sun, the friendship between Fuwari and Dokin-chan develops. Anpanman and his friends have to join forces to save Cloud Country.

Soreike! Anpanman Kirameke! Ice no Kuni no Vanilla-hime (Let's go! Anpanman: Sparkle! Princess Vanilla of the Land of Ice Cream), the 31st anime film in the franchise , opened on June 28, 2019. The film celebrated what would have been the 100th birthday of Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase . The anime sold 104,826 tickets and earned 125,512,500 yen (about US$1.15 million) during Saturday and Sunday to rank #4 in its first weekend.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989. The 2014 film Soreike! Anpanman: Ringo Bōya to Minna no Negai (Let's Go! Anpanman: The Apple Boy and Everyone's Wishes) was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase 's passing.

