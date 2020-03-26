3rd Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel Anime Film Delayed to April 25

Slated for Saturday until Tokyo, other prefectures called for residents to stay home

The official website for the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy announced on Thursday that the opening of the third film Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song has been delayed from Saturday, March 28 to Saturday, April 25.

Before the announcement, screenings of the film had been selling out.

TOHO CINEMAS , Japan's second largest movie theater chain, announced on Thursday that it will close all theaters in Tokyo and the two neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa and Saitama this weekend. TOHO will also cancel screenings that start at 8:00 p.m. or later, every evening from Monday, March 30 to Thursday April 2. The chain will make another announcement for its planned operating hours on April 3 and later.

Other theaters and chains, including Cinema City Tachikawa, the Theatre Cinema Group, Humax Cinema, 109 Cinemas, and Shochiku Multiplex Theaters, have also announced closures in Tokyo's Kanto region this weekend. However, the Shinjuku Wald 9 and T-Joy PRINCE Shinagawa theaters in Tokyo had not announced closures this weekend.

Tokyo called for Tokyo residents on Wednesday night to stay at home, after Tokyo confirmed 41 new cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday — the third straight day of record increases. Tokyo has since reported another record day of 47 newly reported infections on Thursday, and its four neighboring prefectures have called upon their residents to stay at home this weekend as well.

The first Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , opened at #1 at the Japanese box office by both attendance and box office earnings in October 2017. The film sold a total of 980,000 tickets to earn 1.5 billion yen (about US$13.5 million).

The first film screened in the United States in November-December 2017. The film then screened in Canada in January 2018. The English dub of the first film debuted in theaters in the United States in June 2018. Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray Disc in November 2018.

The second film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly , opened in January 2019. The film began playing in the United States and Canada in March 2019.

Fathom Events planned to screen the first two films as a double feature on April 23 in North America, and planned to screen the third film on May 7. However, the company announced on Friday it was postponing the screenings. Aniplex of America also announced on Friday that it is canceling the North American premiere of the third film, which was scheduled to be held at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on April 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Japanese distributors have delayed the release of such recent films as Shimajirō to Sora Tobu Fune (Shimajirō and the Flying Ship), Eiga Doraemon : Nobita no Shin Kyoryū, ( Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur), Gekijō-ban Ultraman Taiga: New Gene Climax (Ultraman Taiga The Movie: New Generation Climax), Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious 1 Day), Onward, and Dolittle. They have also delayed the release of the upcoming films Sonic the Hedgehog , Little Women , No Time to Die, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and Looking for Magical DoReMi .