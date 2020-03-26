Alicia's Diet Quest's Aoi Fujiwara Launches New Manga in April

Hankō Dekinai! Ibara-chan centers on rebellious younger sister, older brother

The May issue of Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine revealed on Thursday that Aoi Fujiwara will launch a new manga titled Hankō Dekinai! Ibara-chan (Ibara-chan Can't Rebel!) in the magazine's next issue on April 25.

The manga will center on Ibara, a second year junior high student, and the younger sister among two siblings in the Hiiragi family. She is at the height of her rebellious phase, but somehow cannot bring the same rebellious spirit to her older brother. In truth, all she wants is for her brother to notice her.

Fujiwara launched the Alicia's Diet Quest ( Alicia-san no Diet Quest ) manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended it in January 2019. Kodansha published the manga's third and final volume in February 2019. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English, and it released the third volume last June.