News
Crunchyroll to Stream Re:ZERO TV Anime's 2nd Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime's second season in July in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company also began streaming a trailer.
The anime's second season was delayed from April to July. The staff explained that "the global issues of the COVID-19 coronavirus illness have had a big effect on the production" of the show. The staff will reveal the new start date, time, and channels at a later date.
Konomi Suzuki is returning to the franchise to perform a new opening song for the second season. Singer nonoc is also returning for the new ending theme song.
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut, an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered on January 1. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.
The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.
The anime has inspired two original video anime (OVA) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu: Hyōketsu no Kizuna. Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February.
Source: Email correspondence