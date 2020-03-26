Kotomi Aoki's 'Niji, Lean on Me' Manga Ends in 4 Chapters

Manga resumes after 1-month break

Manga creator Kotomi Aoki announced on her Twitter account on Tuesday that her Niji, Amaete yo. ( Niji, Lean on Me. ) manga will end in four chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in July. The manga resumed after a one-month hiatus in the April issue of Shogakukan 's Cheese! magazine on Tuesday .

Aoki put the manga on a one-month break in March due to a chronic disease in her inner ear's semicircular canals. While she had recovered in mid-January, she explained that the disease had a tendency to reoccur, and she put her work on hiatus in order to recover.

The seventh volume of the manga confirmed last October that the eighth volume would be the last. At the time, the volume was slated to ship on March 26.

The story follows three members of the judo club. Niji Yamashiro is the female vice-president, Gaku is the president, and his friend Hiyori is a member. One day Hiyori asks Gaku, "Do you like Niji?," and Gaku promptly says he doesn't. Hiyori then responds, "OK then, is it OK if I confess to her?" Hiyori tells Gaku, "I'm going to confess to her. If you like her, you should come." Hiyori then approaches Niji after practice, and Gaku secretly spies on the exchange. On that spring night, one of these three will do something foolish that he will regret for the rest of his life. And he will never forgive himself for the rest of his life.

Aoki launched the manga in Cheese! in July 2017.

Aoki's BokuKimi manga ran in Shogakukan 's Shōjo Comic magazine from 2005 to 2008, and Shogakukan has published 6 million copies of the 12 compiled book volumes. Shogakukan published an English version of the first volume in Japan in 2009. The series received a live-action film adaptation in 2009.

Aoki's Kanojo wa Uso o Ai Shisugiteru manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2013, and later inspired a live-action Korean show. Aoki's Boku wa Imōto ni Koi o Suru romance manga also inspired a live-action film in 2006 and an original video anime ( OVA ) in 2005.