Pokémon Sword/Shield Games' Trailer Previews 'The Isle of Armor' Expansion

Trailer for game's 1st expansion previews Kubfu, Urshifu, Gigantamax forms of starter Pokémon

The Nintendo Direct Mini livestream presentation revealed on Thursday a new trailer for "The Isle of Armor," the first of two expansions for the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Nintendo Switch role-playing games.

The trailer reveals the Gigantamax forms and moves for the evolved starter Pokémon: Gigantamax Rillaboon's G-Max Drum Solo, Gigantamax Cinderace's G-Max Fireball, and Gigantamax Inteleon's Hydrosnipe. The video also previews the Pokémon Kubfu, its evolution Urshifu, and Urshifu's two fighting styles: Single Strike Style and Rapid Strike Style.

Expansion passes will give players access to "The Isle of Armor" expansion by the end of June and "The Crown Tundra" expansion in fall.

The expansions will feature new story content, characters, Pokémon (including version exclusives and Legendaries), Gigantamax forms of existing Pokémon, and gyms. Additionally, free updates will launch simultaneously with the two expansions that will allow players who do not purchase an expansion pass to obtain the new Pokémon in the release.

The Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide for the Switch on November 15. The games sold more than 6 million copies in their first week to break the records for highest first-week sales of a Switch game and the fastest Switch game to reach 6 million units sold.

The starter Pokémon in the games' new Galar region are Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. New Legendary Pokémon include Zacian and Zamazenta. Several Pokémon got new Gigantamax forms, including Pikachu, Meowth, Eevee, Charizard, Butterfree, Drednaw, Corviknight, and Alcremie. New features include Dynamax and Max Raid Battles, Gigantamax forms, Poké Jobs, the Battle Stadium, Surprise Trades, and Pokémon Camp.

The games are inspiring a series of seven five-minute net anime shorts titled Hakumei no Tsubasa ( Pokémon : Twilight Wings ) by Studio Colorido ( Typhoon Noruda , Penguin Highway , Fastening Days ). The first episode debuted on YouTube on January 15, and one new episode is premiering every month.