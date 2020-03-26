Shin-Ei Animation's Honorary Chairperson Sankichiro Kusube Passes Away

Sankichiro Kusube , the honorary chairperson of animation production company Shinei Animation , passed away on March 20. He was 82.

After college, Kusube joined Tokyo Movie . He founded Shinei Animation with his older brother Daikichirō Kusube , an animator, in 1976. The younger Kusube became president and chief executive officer in 1990. He worked for the company for 29 years before retiring as honorary chairperson in 2009.

Shinei Animation produces Crayon Shin-chan and Doraemon , among other titles. Kusube played a major role in the production of the 1979 Doraemon anime.