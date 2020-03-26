The Magnificent Kotobuki Manga Ends

Tenjin duo's manga adaptation of original anime debuted in April 2019

Muneaki Taoka ( Tenjin ) and Tsubasa Sugie's ( Tenjin ) manga adaptation of director Tsutomu Mizushima and scriptwriter Michiko Yokote 's original television anime project Kōya no Kotobuki Hikōtai ( The Magnificent KOTOBUKI ) ended on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app on Wednesday.

The manga's compiled book volume will ship in July.

Taoka and Sugie launched the manga in the Shonen Jump+ app in April 2019. Taoka ( Tenjin ) was in charge of the story and composition, and Sugie ( Tenjin ) drew the manga. The app published the manga's previous chapter on September 19.

The anime premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc on February 4, and it describes the series:

In a desolate world where the safest form of transporting cargo is by zeppelin; air pirates roam the sky, preying on aerial commerce and holding remote towns for ransom. Against these airborne marauders, the only defense is to hire high-flying protection of your own, and that's where mercenary pilots like the girls of the Kotobuki Squadron come in. Behind the joysticks of their lightweight Nakajima Ki-43 Hayabusa fighters, these lady falcons play a deadly game of escort, where a single mistake can end up in a fiery crash or mid-air collision. But for birds of prey like Kylie, Reona, Chika, Emma, Kate, and Zara, the danger is worth it for the chance to spread their wings and soar into the heavens. The wild blue yonder gets even wilder as every dogfight becomes a catfight in THE MAGNIFICENT KOTOBUKI !

The anime is getting a compilation film by Bandai Namco Arts that will open this fall in Japan. The Kōya no Kotobuki Hikōtai Kanzenban (The Magnificent KOTOBUKI Complete Edition) film will also include new footage and get MX4D screenings.

A smartphone game titled Kōya no Kotobuki Hikōtai - Ōzora no Take Off Girls! (The Magnificent KOTOBUKI: Take Off Girls of the Sky!) launched in February 2019. A sequel novel shipped last June.

Sources: Shonen Jump+, Tsubasa Sugie's Twitter account



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.