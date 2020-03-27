Crying Freeman's Ryoichi Ikegami Launches New Manga Mini-Series

New manga will have 3 chapters; set 3 months after ending of Ikegami,'smanga

This year's eighth issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine revealed on Friday that manga creator Ryoichi Ikegami ( Crying Freeman ) will launch a three-chapter manga mini-series titled Samayoeru Onna (Wandering Woman), with one new chapter for each new issue of the magazine, beginning with the magazine's next issue on April 10. The manga's story is set three months after the conclusion of Ikegami and Buronson 's BEGIN manga.

The BEGIN manga recently ended on January 10. Shogakukan will publish the ninth and final volume on March 30. Ikegami and Buronson ( Fist of the North Star ) launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in October 2016.

Ikegami ended his Tenshi wa Maiorita series in January 2015 and launched the Adam to Eve ( Adam and Eve ) manga in October 2015, and ended it in 2016. Shogakukan published two volumes for the manga.

Buronson began the story for the Fist of the North Star action manga in 1983. The original manga has been adapted into numerous television anime, original video anime, and films.

Viz Media , Dark Horse Comics , ComicsOne , and Marvel Comics published several of Ikegami's previous works in North America, including Crying Freeman , Mai the Psychic Girl , Samurai Crusader , Sanctuary , Strain , Wounded Man - The White Haired Demon , and Ikegami's re-imagining of Marvel's Spider-Man. Gutsoon! Entertainment , Viz , and Dark Horse also published some of Buronson 's manga, including part of Fist of the North Star , Fist of the Blue Sky , Japan , and King of Wolves .