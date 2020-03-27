News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 16-22
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons tops ranking
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|1,880,626
|1,880,626
|2
|PS4
|Nioh 2
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|March 12
|26,140
|118,032
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
|Nintendo
|March 6
|21,954
|206,893
|4
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|17,608
|3,527,528
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|12,116
|1,321,931
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|12,095
|2,829,353
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|10,647
|3,612,919
|8
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|7,505
|731,308
|9
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|7,467
|3,349,417
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|6,580
|1,375,417
|11
|NSw
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
|Nippon Ichi Software
|March 19
|6,280
|6,280
|12
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|5,188
|181,813
|13
|NSw
|My Hero One's Justice 2
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 12
|5,095
|22,092
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|5,093
|878,995
|15
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,856
|1,546,362
|16
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|4,700
|801,983
|17
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|3,856
|620,141
|18
|NSw
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Sega
|November 1, 2019
|3,179
|290,098
|19
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|3,043
|409,606
|20
|PS4
|Subnautica
|Playism
|March 19
|2,762
|2,762
Source: Famitsu