Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 16-22

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons tops ranking

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 1,880,626 1,880,626
2 PS4 Nioh 2 KOEI Tecmo Games March 12 26,140 118,032
3 NSw Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Nintendo March 6 21,954 206,893
4 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 17,608 3,527,528
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 12,116 1,321,931
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 12,095 2,829,353
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 10,647 3,612,919
8 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 7,505 731,308
9 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 7,467 3,349,417
10 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 6,580 1,375,417
11 NSw The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Nippon Ichi Software March 19 6,280 6,280
12 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 5,188 181,813
13 NSw My Hero One's Justice 2 Bandai Namco Entertainment March 12 5,095 22,092
14 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 5,093 878,995
15 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,856 1,546,362
16 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 4,700 801,983
17 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 3,856 620,141
18 NSw Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sega November 1, 2019 3,179 290,098
19 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 3,043 409,606
20 PS4 Subnautica Playism March 19 2,762 2,762

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 9-15
