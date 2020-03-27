New Sakura Wars Game's Combat Trailer Streamed

PS4 game ships in West on April 28

Sega of America began streaming a combat trailer for the new Sakura Wars game on Friday.

The game will ship in the West on April 28. The physical Launch Edition will include the Theater Costume Add-on Bundle and a sticker set. The Digital Standard Editions will include an Imperial Combat Revue PS4 Dynamic Theme and Neko Ears Add-on Bundle. In addition to those two bonuses, the Digital Deluxe Edition will include the Legacy of Love Add-on Bundle, Charming Accessories Add-on Bundle, and Swimsuit DLC Bundle.

The game launched with the title Shin Sakura Taisen (New Sakura Wars) for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on December 12. The game takes place in the 29th year of the fictionalized "Taisho" period of the franchise in the capital of Tokyo, 12 years after Sakura Wars V . Japan's actual Taisho period only lasted for 15 years, and the kanji used to write "Taisho" in Sakura Wars is different from the kanji used for the real Taisho period.

The game's protagonist is Seijuro Kamiyama, and the story follows him as he leads a new Imperial Combat Revue. Kouma once again appear in the capital, and Assault Forces are created in towns all over the world.

Bleach manga creator Tite Kubo was the main character designer for the new game, but the game had other character designers for other characters, including Yukiko Horiguchi ( K-ON! , Tamako Market ) for the Shanghai Assault Force characters, BUNBUN ( Izetta: The Last Witch , Sakura Quest ) for the London Assault Force characters, Humikane Shimada ( Girls und Panzer , Strike Witches ) for the Berlin Assault Force characters, Noizi Ito ( The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya ), and Shigenori Soejima ( Persona game series).

Kōhei Tanaka returned to the franchise to compose the music, Jirō Ishii ( Under the Dog , BBK/BRNK , Monster Strike the Animation anime; 428: Shibuya Scramble and Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors games) was in charge of story composition, and Ouji Hiroi provided the original work.

The television anime adaptation of the game will premiere on April 3.

Source: Press release