Resident Evil 3 Remake Game's Trailer Highlights Jill Valentine

Resident Evil: Resistance online game to add Jill Valentine as playable character

The official YouTube channel for the Resident Evil series began streaming on Friday a trailer for CAPCOM 's remake of the Resident Evil 3 survival horror game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The video highlights Jill Valentine.

A future update for the game will add Jill Valentine as a playable character in the included Resident Evil: Resistance online game.

Resident Evil 3 will launch on April 3. The release will include the Resident Evil: Resistance online game, which was previously titled "Project Resistance." CAPCOM describes the project as a "brand-new team-based survival horror experience." People who pre-order Resident Evil 3 will also receive a " Resident Evil 3 Classic Costume Pack."

CAPCOM 's remake of the Resident Evil 2 survival horror game launched for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One in January 2019. The remake has third-person perspective gameplay (changed from the fixed camera angles of the original game), similar to the gameplay introduced in Resident Evil 4 . The game received the "Ultimate Game of the Year" award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2019 ceremony in London in November.

The original Resident Evil ( Biohazard ) survival horror game debuted for PlayStation in 1996. Resident Evil 7: biohazard shipped for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. The game shipped in Japan under the title Biohazard 7: resident evil .