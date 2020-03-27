Shigemitsu Harada's Majo wa Mioji kara Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

This year's seventh issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Shigemitsu Harada and Kyūjo Matsumoto's Majo wa Mioji kara ( The life of the witch who remains single for about 300 years ) manga will end in three chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on May 8.

The manga centers on a witch who escaped the witch hunts in 16th and 17th century Europe, and recently celebrated her 300th birthday in modern Japan. Though she had previously lived a life of glamour and spectacle, feared as the "Shadowmoon Witch," she now lives a more plain and sedate life as "Mikage Kurokawa," employed in a managerial position. She keeps a cat who hates her, but generally enjoys her single lifestyle. She occasionally uploads photos on social media, pretending to have spent time with a lover.

Harada and Matsumoto launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal Arashi magazine in January 2018, but transferred it to Young Animal when Young Animal Arashi ceased publication in May 2018. Hakusensha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on Friday .

Harada writes two different manga spinoffs for Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga. The first, Cells at Work! Code Black , launched in Kodansha 's Morning magazine and the Weekly D Morning digital manga magazine in June 2018. Issei Hatsuyoshi draws the manga. The second, Hataraku Saibō Lady (Cells at Work! Lady), launched in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine on January 22. Akari Otokawa draws the manga. Kodansha Comics is releasing Cells at Work! Code Black in English.