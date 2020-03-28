News
Anime Tamago 2020 Shorts Stream Online for Free
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Anime Tamago project's website began streaming all three anime in the Anime Tamago 2020 slate on Friday. The three anime are streaming in one video, as part of an overall two-hour video that also includes roundtable talks with guests. The three anime start at 18:00, 1:00:05, and 1:44:45 in the above-linked video. The video will be available until April 30.
The three anime were planned to screen for the public on March 14, but that event was cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus illness.
This year's anime works for the project are as follows:
Title: Ometeotl≠HERO
Studio: Speed
Director / CG Director: Jun Awazu (Negadon: The Monster from Mars, Planzet)
Cast:
- Teppei Uenishi as Yuuki
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Ririi
- Reiko Suzuki as Haruko
- Kent Itō as Hiro
- Yumi Uchiyama as Kanna
- Miki Yakata as announcer
- Kaede Hondo as baby Yuuki/different race (child)
- Miho Mashiro as different race (mother)
- Shingo Yoneyama as beast villain race
Title: The Chronicles of Rebecca
Studio: Vega Entertainment
Director: Yukiyo Teramoto (Mysterious Joker all four seasons)
Cast:
- Misaki Watada as Rebecca
- Ikuko Tani as Miranda
- Yuri Amano as Jane
- Bin Shimada as Cobb
- Ayako Kawasumi as Emma Jane
- Fumiko Orikasa as Dearborn
- Eizou Tsuda as narration
Title: Michiru Rescue!
Studio: Yumeta Company
Director: Kōjin Ochi (Detective Conan, La Corda D'Oro - primo passo, Samurai Warriors)
Cast:
- Arisa Kōri as Michiru Kasaki
- Kentaro Ito as Leon
- Ryotaro Okiayu as Robby
- Chafurin as Bararan
- Yuri Amano as Yurie Kasaki
- Yumiko Konatsu as Satsuki
- Haruna Sakurai as shadow boy
- Nanoko Ōta as nurse
- Ayuko Tsuchiya as housewife
- Miki Natsutani as farmland
- Hiroshi Shimozaki as male breeder of Mejiro
Summary: Four glowing orbs of different color fly through space, chasing after a dark red orb. After a fierce battle, only the blue orb falls to earth, into the room where Michiru is sleeping. But the dark red orb also appears on earth. The orb changes shape into the form of a boy, and starts to illegally raise Mejiro birds. Later, Michiru is at a flea market in a park, when a large flock of Mejiro birds cover the sky, and start attacking people. The yellow, silver, and purple orbs show up and almost manage to calm down the Mejiro, but violence is about to break out again. At that moment, Michiru hears a voice inside her head asking her to save the Mejiro.
The anime shorts train young animators on-the-job as part of the Japanese government's Agency of Cultural Affairs' "Young Animator Training Project." The project was previously known as "Anime Mirai."
The Japanese government's Agency of Cultural Affairs launched its "Young Animator Training Project" in 2010 with the aim of fostering the growth of domestic animation studios, and tackling the concern that more of the Japanese animation process is being outsourced overseas. The project has spawned such works as Little Witch Academia, Death Billiards (which inspired the Death Parade television anime), and Ongaku Shōjo.
Sources: Anime Tamago's website, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)