GKIDS Streams 18 Films for Free on Kanopy Library, University Service Including 3 Anime Films
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
A Letter to Momo, Patema Inverted, Welcome to THE SPACE SHOW, Kingdom of Dreams and Madness stream on service
GKIDS announced on Thursday that it has added 18 of its films to the Kanopy service for free, including the anime films A Letter to Momo, Patema Inverted, and Welcome to THE SPACE SHOW, and the Studio Ghibli documentary The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness.
To access the films, viewers must go to Kanopy.com and create an account with either their university information or public library information. The site will add more GKIDS titles soon.