Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- side D.H & B.A.T Manga Launches in April

New manga focuses on Osaka, Nagoya divisions

Kodansha announced on Saturday that its Magazine Pocket app will start a new manga in the Hypnosis Mic franchise titled Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- side D.H & B.A.T on April 10. The manga will center on the Osaka Division Dotsuitare Hompo and Nagoya Division Bad Ass Temple. Kikō Aiba is drawing the manga and Yūichirō Momose is writing the scenario.

The manga is the fourth manga based on King Records ' Hypnosis Mic franchise. The rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. The Hypnosis Mic performers are the Ikebukuro Division Busters Bros ( Subaru Kimura , Haruki Ishiya , Kōhei Amasaki ), Yokohama Division Mad Trigger Crew ( Shintarō Asanuma , Shin'ichirō Kamio , Wataru Komada ), Shinjuku Division Matenrō ( Sho Hayami , Ryūichi Kijima , Kent Itō ), Shibuya Division Fling Posse ( Yusuke Shirai , Sōma Saitō , Yukihiro Nozuyama ), Osaka Division Dotsuitare Hompo ( Kengo Kawanishi , Ryōta Iwasaki , Takaya Kuroda ), and Nagoya Division Bad Ass Temple (Yūki Sakakihara, Shouta Hayama , Eiji Takeuchi ).

Kiiko Jyо̄ and Yūichirō Momose 's Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- side F.P. & M manga ended its first part earlier this month, and will start a second part this fall. The manga launched in December 2018. The manga focuses on the Fling Posse and Matenrō groups.

Tetsuji Kanie's Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- side B.B. & M.T.C manga ended in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine on Thursday . Kanie launched the manga in December 2018. The manga follows the franchise's groups Buster Bros. and Mad Trigger Crew.

Momose and Rui Karasuzuki's Hypnosis Mic -Before the Battle- The Dirty Dawg manga debuted in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in December 2018. The Dirty Dawg manga focuses on the Matenrō member Jakurai Jinguji/ill-DOC (singer: Sho Hayami ), Fling Posse member Ramunda Amemura/easy R (singer: Yusuke Shirai ), Mad Trigger Crew member Samatoki Aohitsugi/Mr. HC (singer: Shintarō Asanuma ), and Buster Bros. member Ichiro Yamada/MC B.B. (singer: Subaru Kimura ).

Hypnosis Mic's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched in April 2018. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a planned mobile game, stage plays, and live events. The franchise is also inspiring the television anime Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima this year.

Source: Comic Natalie