Rie Takahashi, Shunsuke Takeuchi Perform Themes for Bakugan: Armored Alliance Anime

Anime premieres in Japan on April 3

The official website for Bakugan: Armored Alliance , the second season of the Bakugan Battle Planet anime series, announced on Saturday that cast member Rie Takahashi (Dan Kūsō) will perform the opening theme song "Planet Hero," and cast member Shunsuke Takeuchi (Dragonoid) will perform the ending theme song "Go! Bakugan Blow!".

The anime will premiere online in Japan on April 3. The show will stream on various services including Amazon Prime Video , AniTele, Anime Hōdai , AbemaTV , and YouTube .

The show premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon on February 16, and then on Cartoon Network on March 1. The new season will have 104 11-minute episodes.

Bakugan Battle Planet premiered in the United States on Cartoon Network and in Canada on Teletoon in December 2018. Kazuya Ichikawa ( Monster Strike the Animation ) is directing the series, and U.S. studio Man of Action ( Monsuno ) is writing the story. TMS Entertainment provides the animation. The first series has 100 11-minute episodes.

The anime then premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in April 2019. The anime also aired on networks such as Cartoon Network (Spain, Italy, and the Middle East), Gulli and Canal J (France and Africa), POP (the United Kingdom), SUPER RTL (Germany), RTL (the Netherlands, Hungary, and Croatia), Nine GO! (Australia), TVNZ (New Zealand), Star (Greece), 1+1 (Ukraine), PopTV (Slovenia), VMMa (Belgium), M6 (France and Africa), and Lithuana/SIA (the Baltics).