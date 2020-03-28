Yuriko Asami's Angel Beats! -The Last Operation- Manga Ends 1st Part

Manga's "next season" has release this fall

The fourth compiled volume of Yuriko Asami 's Angel Beats! -The Last Operation- manga revealed on Friday that the manga's "first part" ended with the volume. The manga volume also teased that it will have a "next season" with a release this fall.

Asami launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Comic magazine in August 2017. As with Angel Beats!: Heaven's Door , Jun Maeda is credited with the original story, and Na-Ga is credited with the original character designs.

Maeda is writing a new scenario for the manga that reveals why the Afterlife Battlefront members came into this world. The series is part of the project to celebrate Dengeki G's' 25th anniversary. Dengeki G's Comic had revealed in October 2016 that a new Angel Beats! manga series would launch that would serve as the "true arc."

Asami's Angel Beats!: Heaven's Door manga ended in October 2016 and has 11 volumes. Seven Seas Entertainment released the first volume in North America but subsequent volumes are indefinitely delayed. The series is a prequel to the anime series, and follows the formation of the Afterlife Battlefront. The story adapts the Angel Beats!: Track Zero light novel .

Sentai Filmworks licensed the 2010 Angel Beats! anime series and released it on DVD and Blu-ray Disc. Funimation later added the anime to its catalog after Sentai Filmworks ' release went out of print in 2017.

The Angel Beats! 1st Beat PC game shipped in Japan in June 2015.