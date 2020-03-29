NieR Replicant Action RPG Gets Remastered Release for PS4, Xbox One, PC

New version of game to be fully voiced with some re-recorded dialogue

Square Enix announced on Sunday that Cavia and Square Enix 's NieR Replicant game is getting a new release titled NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam ). Toylogic is developing the game, which will be a higher-quality version using the original game as a base.

The new version of the game will be fully voiced, including some re-recorded dialogue. The game stars:

Sony and Square Enix did not provide a release window.

The now-defunct Japanese game developer Cavia ( Drakengard , Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles ) developed the original NieR game as a spinoff of the Drakengard series in 2010. Square Enix released versions of the game for two different consoles: NieR Gestalt for the Xbox 360, and NieR Replicant for the PlayStation 3. NieR Replicant featured a different character design for the protagonist, and minor differences in the plot. NieR was the last game Cavia developed before being disbanded and absorbed into AQ Interactive Inc. in July 2010.

The blog post also announced that the NieR:Automata game has a combined number of shipments plus digital sales of 4.5 million copies worldwide as of March. The game shipped for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in February 2017, followed by North America and Europe in March 2017. Square Enix also released the game on PC via Steam in March 2017, and on Xbox One in June 2018.