Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san Manga About Kyoto's Geisha Quarter Gets Anime

The public television broadcaster NHK announced on Tuesday that Aiko Koyama 's Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san (Makanai in the Maiko Lodge) manga is inspiring an anime. NHK will reveal more details about the anime at a later date. It is also streaming a promotional video on its website.

The manga's story is set in Kyoto's "hanamachi" geisha quarter. Here, after geisha finish their work late at night, they spend the night resting at a lodge to prepare for the next day. The story centers on Kiyo, an Aomori native who works as a cook in a geisha lodge in Kyoto after finishing junior high school and leaving home. She also has a friend named Sumire who is a maiko, or apprentice geisha.

Koyama launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on March 12.

The manga recently won the Best Shōnen Manga award in the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January earlier this year.

