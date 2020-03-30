Psycho-Pass 3 First Inspector Film Debuts at #8

Kamen Rider Zi-O Next Time: Geiz, Majesty jumps to #1 in mini-theater ranking in 5th weekend

The Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector film opened at #8 at the Japanese box office. The film opened in Japan on March 27 and is screening for only two weeks on 35 theaters in Japan. However, several of those theaters in the central Kanto region, including all but one theater in Tokyo, were closed this weekend due to the governments of Tokyo and surrounding prefectures asking people to stay home this past weekend. A rare March snowfall in Tokyo and other areas also lowered attendance on Sunday.

A version of the film is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside Japan. The film debuted on Amazon Prime Video in Japan on March 27.

The film concludes the story of season 3 on the case of the "Foxes" being pursued by Unit 1, the Bifrost mystery, and Arata and Kei's battle. The film has a returning cast and staff., and also has a new opening theme song titled "Synthetic Sympathy" by Who-ya Extended, the opening theme song singer for the anime.

The Psycho-Pass 3 anime premiered last October, with each of the anime's eight episodes having hour-long runtimes. The anime streamed inside and outside of Japan only on Amazon Prime Video . Naoyoshi Shiotani returned to direct the series at Production I.G , and manga creator Akira Amano returned as the original character designer.

Kamen Rider Zi-O Next Time: Geiz, Majesty jumped from #4 to #1 on the mini-theater chart in its fifth weekend.

