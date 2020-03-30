Smartphone Game Developer Colopl Acquires MAGES.

Game developer Colopl announced on Monday that it has purchased all shares of multimedia company MAGES. from the company CHIYOMARU STUDIO , and MAGES. is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Colopl .

Game director and developer Chiyomaru Shikura , representative director for both MAGES. and CHIYOMARU STUDIO , released a statement about the acquisition. Shikura said that MAGES. will continue its operations as before under Colopl . He stated that the acquisition will allow MAGES. to expand into developing works for smartphones because Colopl is known for its smartphone game business.

CHIYOMARU STUDIO purchased all shares of MAGES. from Dwango , a subsidiary of Kadokawa and the previous parent company of MAGE, in July 2019. MAGES. consolidated its 5pb. brand for games and music into MAGES.

Shikura's 5pb. company merged with a number of companies under Kadokawa to form MAGES. in 2011. The company publishes games and music under its 5pb. Games and 5pb. Records labels, and works with Kadokawa for anime and manga adaptations of its properties. Shikura founded CHIYOMARU STUDIO in 2015.

