Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki Anime Gets Stage Play in July

The official website for Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 2 Satsume ⁠— the second season of the television anime of Masaki Ando 's Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki (Yatogame-chan Observation Diary) four-panel manga ⁠— announced on Sunday that the anime is inspiring a stage play adaptation that will run at Nagoya's Telepia Hall on July 18 to 22.

Yūki Wakai will reprise her role as Mai Tadakusa in the stage play. The other cast members, which are members of idol or music groups active in Nagoya, include:

Honoka Akimoto and Nao Sakura (TEAM SHACHI) as Monaka Yatogame

Negai Fukai ( SKE48 ) as Yanna Sasatsu

Rui Furukawa (BOYS AND MEN Kenkyūsei Nagoya) as Kaito Jin

Haruna Sakamoto and Yuzuki Ōguro (TEAM SHACHI, double cast)

Mei Kōda (OS☆U)

Natsu Igawa (OS☆U)

Sakura Imaeda (Tani Promotion)

Masahiro Sobajima

The first season of the anime premiered in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it describes the story:

After growing up in Tokyo, high school student Jin Kaito moves to Nagoya where he meets Yatogame Monaka, a fellow student who puts her Nagoya dialect on full display. With her cat-like appearance and unvarnished Nagoya dialect, Yatogame won't open up to him at all. This popular local comedy is increasing the status of Nagoya through observation of the adorable Yatogame-chan!

The second season premiered on January 5.

Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine publishes the manga. The manga's title character was appointed as Nagoya Tourism Cultural Exchange Mission Ambassador in March 2017.