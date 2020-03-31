Dropkick on my Devil! Manga Gets Smartphone Game

Trailer previews "casual idle RPG"

Yukiwo 's Dropkick on My Devil! ( Jashin-chan Dropkick ) manga is inspiring the "casual idle RPG" Jashin-chan Dropkick ~Jinbōchō Hōchi Daisakusen~ ( Dropkick on My Devil! Jinbōchō Idle Great Mission) for smartphones. Pre-registration offering in-game rewards is available now. Game creator Memory began streaming a trailer.

The game will feature an original story, PvP, "Spirit Characters" with original costumes, and the voice cast from the anime adaptation.

The original comedy manga by Yukiwo centers on Yurine Hanazono, a college student who summons Jashin-chan, a demon from the underworld. Now they must live together in a run-down apartment in Tokyo's Jinbōchō district. If Yurine dies, Jashin-chan gets to go back to the underworld, so she constantly plots to kill Yurine.

The manga inspired a free game within the smartphone and PC RPG Atsumaru app titled " Jashin-chan Dropkick : Wakiaiai Satsubatsu Battle!" ( Dropkick on My Devil! Peaceful Bloodthirsty Battle!) in 2018. In the game, players control Yurine and attempt to hit an attacking Jashin-chan. The release also has a collection of mini-games.

The manga is inspiring a second season of the television anime that will premiere in Japan on AT-X on April 6 at 10:30 p.m.

A new "Chitose" episode of the anime funded by Chitose's hometown tax program is slated to ship on Blu-ray Disc in or after July. The episode features the new character Lierre (Rie-ru), head of Pekora and the other angels, who descends to Earth in the form of a little girl for a certain objective.

The first anime season premiered in July 2018. The anime is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. Amazon Prime Video premiered the final bonus episode in October 2018.

Yukiwo launched the ongoing manga in Flex Comix's web magazine Comic Meteor in April 2012.