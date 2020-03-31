Evangelion Battlefields Smartphone Game Debuts on April 2

Game was originally slated for March 26 release

The official Twitter account for Evangelion Battlefields , Mobcast 's smartphone game for the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise , announced on Monday that the game will debut on April 2.

The game was originally slated to launch on Thursday, March 26, but was delayed.

The game will be set in Tokyo-3, and will feature various Evangelion units in combat against each other. The game will include material from the Rebuild of Evangelion films.

The game will also have a special "lead controller" that will allow players to control the game. The game will link to figures of various characters from the franchise . Players will be able to attach figures to the lead controller and use the characters in the game. More figures featuring additional characters will debut with updates.