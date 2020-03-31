Magical Beast Sherbert Anime Series Casts Kappei Yamaguchi as Sherbert

The official Twitter account for the anime series based on K-LINE's Sherbert (Mahō Shojū Sherbert) character began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Tuesday. The video confirms that Kappei Yamaguchi will voice the titular character Sherbert. Yamaguchi previously narrated the video announcing the anime last year.

Takashi Yamamoto ( Final Approach , Jewelpet Twinkle , Onigiri ) is directing the anime at ZEXCS ( ZEXCS also works on the animated segments of the videos on the "Sherbert Shenanigans!" YouTube channel.). K-LINE is also credited for the original character design. Sherberts' Productions is credited as writer and producer.

Just as with last year's announcement promotional video, the new promotional video also lists more staff besides Yamamoto, but these staff members are specifically labeled as the staff for the new video only. These staff members include:

K-LINE, a company that makes kigurumi and fur suits, designed the Sherbert character for its Showcase line. The "Sherbert Shenanigans!" YouTube channel describes the character's story:

Sherbert is a magical creature from another realm called Lylasia, where different species of magical creatures are locked in a Magical Beast War. Immature and infinitely curious, Sherbert accidentally triggers a portal and ends up in our world. Without any knowledge about our world and our ways, he vows to become a hero here...and battles other magical creatures who make their way across the rift.

Source: Magical Beast Sherbert anime's Twitter account via Ota-Suke