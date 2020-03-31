News
Magical Beast Sherbert Anime Series Casts Kappei Yamaguchi as Sherbert
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for the anime series based on K-LINE's Sherbert (Mahō Shojū Sherbert) character began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Tuesday. The video confirms that Kappei Yamaguchi will voice the titular character Sherbert. Yamaguchi previously narrated the video announcing the anime last year.
「魔法少獣シャーベット」PV第二弾完成!— 「魔法少獣シャーベット」アニメ公式 (@MahouSherbertJP) March 31, 2020
山口勝平さんがシャーベットの声を担当することになりました!
シャーベットとの魔法冒険が始まるよ!#シャーベットアニメ #山口勝平 #声優 pic.twitter.com/osX76fCewQ
Takashi Yamamoto (Final Approach, Jewelpet Twinkle, Onigiri) is directing the anime at ZEXCS (ZEXCS also works on the animated segments of the videos on the "Sherbert Shenanigans!" YouTube channel.). K-LINE is also credited for the original character design. Sherberts' Productions is credited as writer and producer.
Just as with last year's announcement promotional video, the new promotional video also lists more staff besides Yamamoto, but these staff members are specifically labeled as the staff for the new video only. These staff members include:
- Character Design, Animation Director: Atsuko Takahashi
- Color Setting, Color Direction: Ryou Kimura
- Art Director: Satoru Kuwabara
- Director of Photography: Shigeki Asakawa
- Editor: Rumi Maruyama
- Storyboards, Line Producer: Takashi Yamamoto
- Key Animators: Shigeru Kimishima, Masahiko Komino, Akie Yō
- Image Boards: Yasunari Nitta
- In-Between Check: Mari Aizawa
- Backgrounds: Studio TENJIN
- Photography: Raretrick
- Logo Design: Futa
- Production Management: Ryong-il Choe
- Producer: Akiko Matsuo
K-LINE, a company that makes kigurumi and fur suits, designed the Sherbert character for its Showcase line. The "Sherbert Shenanigans!" YouTube channel describes the character's story:
Sherbert is a magical creature from another realm called Lylasia, where different species of magical creatures are locked in a Magical Beast War. Immature and infinitely curious, Sherbert accidentally triggers a portal and ends up in our world. Without any knowledge about our world and our ways, he vows to become a hero here...and battles other magical creatures who make their way across the rift.
Source: Magical Beast Sherbert anime's Twitter account via Ota-Suke