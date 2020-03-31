Story trailer streamed for RPG shipping in N. America on July 14, Europe on July 10, Oceania on July 17

NIS America announced on Tuesday that it will release Nippon Ichi Software 's new void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium ( void tRrLM(); //void teRraLiuM ) game for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in North America on July 14, Europe on July 10, and Oceania on July 17. The company began streaming a story trailer for the game.

The game is getting a limited edition that includes a collector's box, a status apparatus mood chart, "Sporific Sounds" soundtrack, "Tori-gotchi" lenticular keychain, "A.I. love you" lapel pin set, and a "Hand-Plucked Hope" poster.

The game shipped for the PS4 and Switch in Japan on January 23.

The roguelike game set in a ruined world centers on Toriko, the last human girl left in the world, and her robot assistant. Players play as the robot assistant and venture into the outside world where Toriko cannot travel to. Players enter procedurally generated dungeons to gather items and help Toriko.

Masayuki Furuya , the director of the htoL#NiQ: The Firefly Diary game, directed the new game and designed the characters. Hajime Sugie composed the music.

NIS America released the htoL#NiQ: The Firefly Diary PlayStation Vita puzzle platform game in the U.S. and Europe in 2015. Nippon Ichi Software originally released the game in Japan in June 2014. The game had a PC release in May 2016.