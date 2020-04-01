Granblue Fantasy's 4-Panel Comedy Manga Gets Anime in 2020

The Twitter account for the Granblue Fantasy franchise announced on Thursday that the franchise 's official four-panel gag comedy manga Guraburu! is inspiring its own anime this year.





The artist "Kikuhitomoji" has been drawing the manga and irregularly serializing it within the Granblue Fantasy game itself. Kadokawa published the eighth print volumes of the manga in November 2019.

The first anime season of Cygames ' Granblue Fantasy smartphone game premiered in Japan in April 2017 and ran for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the first season on the services Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Anime Strike . Funimation began streaming the first season later. The first season included an unaired episode on the seventh home video release that featured Djeeta as the main character.

The Zankutinzeru-Hen (Zinkenstill Arc) anime special debuted on Tokyo MX and the AbemaTV streaming service in Japan in January 2017, before the main television series. Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Anime Strike streamed that special.

GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation Season 2 premiered last October, and is listed with 14 episodes. HIDIVE , Funimation , and Crunchyroll all streamed the series as it aired. The "Djeeta-hen" (Djeeta Chapter) anime special premieres on March 27.

