One Piece Spinoff Manga Chin Piece Ends

Yoshikazu Amami's manga about boy who elongates "certain part" of body to fight launched in 2018

The May issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine published the final chapter of Yoshikazu Amami's Chin Piece manga spinoff on Thursday. The manga's second compiled book volume will ship this July.

The manga's story centers on Chinpy, a boy who aspires to take up after Luffy, the protagonist of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga. Like Luffy, he is able to elongate "a certain part" of his body to fight.

Amami launched the manga in Saikyō Jump in June 2018. Shueisha shipped the manga's first compiled book volume last July.

Amami launched the Hit Saku no Tsumeaka Kudasai! essay manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in November 2017. The manga's first chapter features Oda (in his fish avatar form), as Amami recalls his various interactions with Oda.

Man-gatarō ( Gatarō Man ) published a One Piece parody manga with the same Chin Piece title in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2017, but the title refers to Man-gatarō's own Chinyūki ~Tarō to Yukai na Nakama-tachi~ manga.