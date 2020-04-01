Viz Media Licenses Super Mario Bros. Manga Mania Volume

Book collects stories from 29 years of Yukio Sawada's Super Mario-kun manga

Viz Media announced on Tuesday that it has licensed Super Mario Bros. Manga Mania , a volume of selected stories from Yukio Sawada's Super Mario-kun manga. Viz's announcement has a late 2020 release date for the volume, and Amazon lists the volume with a December 8 release date.

The volume, titled Super Mario-kun Kessakusen (Super Mario-kun Selected Stories) in Japan, debuted in Japan in September 2017. Viz Media describes the volume:

Join Mario and pals in crazy adventures inspired by the hit video games! This collection of short stories showcases the fan-favorite characters of the Super Mario Bros. world in new, unconventional and hilarious ways. Handpicked from years of Mario comics in Japan, this compilation has never been available in English—until now!

Super Mario-kun is a children's manga that retells the stories of various games in the Mario franchise . In 2013, the manga beat out fellow Coro Coro manga Doraemon as the publication's longest manga.

Sawada launched the manga in Coro Coro Comics magazine in 1991. Shogakukan published the manga's 55th volume on January 17.