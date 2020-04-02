Kaijū Sekai Seifuku Short Anime Follows Freeloading Monsters Planning World Conquest

4 monsters study humanity by living in apartment of office lady in her 20s

Kotobukiya 's Character Creation Lab initiative launched the Kaijū Sekai Seifuku (Monster World Conquest) short anime on Twitter and YouTube on Thursday.

The "heartwarming slice-of-life" anime follows four dragon-like monsters who came to Earth to conquer it — but first, they study humanity by freeloading off an OL (female office worker) in her 20s. They turn her apartment into their secret base, and prepare for their world conquest … eventually.

From left to right below, the four monsters are:

Mera, spirited but scatterbrained

Gūsuka (wordplay on the Japanese word for snoring), idle lazybones

Aniki (big brother), easily scared but reliable

Sugar, mischievous glutton

Hoshinoko has been serializing a semimonthly four-panel manga of the project on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website since January 21.

Source: Comic Natalie