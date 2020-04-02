New World Trigger Anime Reveals Staff, Updated Visual

The May issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine revealed the main staff and an updated teaser visual for the new television anime season based on Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga on Friday.

Morio Hatano ( Saint Seiya Omega 's first season, Dragon Ball Super 's Future Trunks Saga, episode director for Hugtto! Precure and Star Twinkle Precure ) is serving as the series director. Hiroyuki Yoshino , Toshihisa Kaiya , and Kenji Kawai all return from the previous World Trigger anime to supervise the series scripts, design the characters, and compose the music, respectively.

The anime will air on TV Asahi , and will feature the following returning cast:

Ashihara debuted the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus since November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issue before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga then took a one-month break last May so that Ashihara could recover from intestinal obstruction complications that arose from his recent cholecystectomy (gall bladder removal surgery). The manga took another one-month break last November due to Ashihara's poor physical health.

Ashihara took a one-week break in September 2014 to treat the nerve roots affected by cervical spondylosis (wear and tear on neck area of spinal column), and has since taken several one-week breaks due to sudden illness.

Viz Media publishes the series simultaneously in its digital anthology version of Weekly Shonen Jump . The manga previously inspired a two-season television anime adaptation in 2014 and 2015.