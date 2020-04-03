A3! Spring & Summer Anime's 2nd Promo Video Streamed

Anime restarts broadcast on April 3

The official website for A3! Season Spring & Summer , the television anime of Liber Entertainment's A3! actor-training smartphone game, began streaming the show's second promotional video on Friday.

The anime will restart its airing from the first episode on April 6 on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 , and on Nagasaki Culture Telecasting Corporation on April 22. The series' previously delayed fourth episode will premiere on April 27.

A3! Season Autumn & Winter , the show's second half, will premiere in October.

The show's production committee delayed the remaining episodes of A3! Season Spring & Summer due to issues related to the COVID-19 coronavirus illness exacerbating scheduling problems in the production. The fourth episode was originally slated to premiere on February 3 before it was delayed.

The anime premiered on January 13 at 24:00 (effectively, January 14 at midnight) on the Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 channels, and it had been scheduled to run until March until this delay. Funimation , which is streaming the anime, describes the story:

Mankai Company is a far cry from its glory days as an all-male theater. With only one member left and debt collectors at the door, it's no wonder Izumi Tachibana finds herself in over her head when she boldly confronts the yakuza's loan sharks, promising to bring her father's theater back into the spotlight. She might be able to recruit enough talent, but can they bloom into the actors she needs?

Keisuke Shinohara ( Black Fox ) is directing the anime at P.A.WORKS and Studio 3Hz . Mariko Komatsu is adapting the original character designs by Ryō Fujiwara and serving as chief animation director. Naoki Hayashi ( Black Fox ) is in charge of the series scripts. Infinite is producing.

Sources: A3! anime's website, Comic Natalie