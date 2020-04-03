Aikatsu! Singer Remi Mitani Goes on Hiatus

Singing voice of Otome, Miyabi steps back from singing

Aikatsu! idol franchise singer Remi Mitani announced on Tuesday that she is leaving DearStage and going on hiatus. Mitani stated that she would like to step back from her core business of singing and move on to the next chapter with a new dream.

Mitani is the singing voice of Otome Arisuga and Miyabi Fujiwara, and the second singing voice of Yurika Tōdō in the Aikatsu! franchise .

The Aikatsu! franchise began with the original arcade card game in October 2012. The game inspired a television anime that ran from 2012 to 2016, and three anime films. The second entry in the franchise , Aikatsu Stars! , inspired a television anime that premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in April 2016. Aikatsu Stars! received an anime film in August 2016.



The third entry in the Aikatsu! franchise , Aikatsu Friends! , premiered in April 2018 along with the accompanying Aikatsu Friends! Data Carddass arcade game. A sequel television anime titled Aikatsu Friends! ~Kagayaki no Jewel~ (Shining Jewel) then premiered in April 2019 with its own arcade game tie-in. The sequel is set two years after the story of Aikatsu Friends! , with the main character Aine Yūki now in high school.

The Aikatsu on Parade! television anime (pictured at left) premiered on October 5 with the new lead character Raki Kiseki and characters from the previous Aikatsu! anime series.

An unspecified new Aikatsu! project is launching this fall with an over-the-air television broadcast on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. More information about the new project will be available in June.

