Blood Blockade Battlefront Manga Gets 2nd Stage Play in November, December

1st stage play ran in Tokyo, Osaka last November

The official website for the stage play of Yasuhiro Nightow 's Blood Blockade Battlefront manga announced on Friday that the manga is inspiring a second stage play.

Daisuke Nishida ( Hakuōki, Sengoku Basara, Blue Exorcist stage productions) is returning from the first play to write and direct the new play. Gira Mundo is composing the music. The play will run at The Galaxy Theater in Tokyo from November 20-29, and at the Mielparque Hall Osaka from December 3-6.

The play will feature a returning cast:

Saku Momose as Leonardo Watch

Hiroaki Iwanaga as Klaus Von Reinhartz

as Klaus Von Reinhartz Hiroki Ino as Zapp Renfro

Hideotshi Kubota as Steven A. Starphase

Shizune Nagao as Chain Sumeragi

Sumiya Itō as Zed O'Brien

Ayaka Andō as K.K.

Takashi Hagino as Gilbert F. Altstein

The first play (visual pictured at right) ran in Tokyo and Osaka last November.

After he finished Trigun Maximum in 2007, Nightow published Bloodline Battlefront as a one-shot manga story in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in May 2008. He then turned the one-shot into a three-part mini-series called Kekkai Sensen -Mafūgai Kessha- in the same magazine in 2009. He then continued the story as a regular series in Jump SQ. 19 starting in 2010.

Jump SQ. 19 ended publication in February 2015, and the manga moved to the new Jump SQ. Crown magazine under the title Blood Blockade Battlefront Back 2 Back when the magazine launched in July 2015. Shueisha published 10 compiled book volumes for Blood Blockade Battlefront .

Dark Horse Comics is publishing the manga in English.

The first television anime series adaptation premiered in April 2015 and ran for 12 episodes. The 12th and final episode aired in October 2015 after a delay. A second season titled Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond premiered in October 2017, and also aired for 12 episodes.

Funimation streamed the first season with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. The company also streamed an English broadcast dub of the series. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the second season as it aired.