News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 23-29
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons tops ranking for 2nd week
Japan's Game Ranking: March 23-29
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|727,791
|2,608,417
|2
|PS4
|One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 26
|75,998
|75,998
|3
|NSw
|One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 26
|61,571
|61,571
|4
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|14,996
|3,542,524
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|13,819
|745,127
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,577
|2,840,930
|7
|NSw
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
|Nintendo
|March 6
|11,501
|218,394
|8
|PS4
|Nioh 2
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|March 12
|11,270
|129,302
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|10,355
|3,623,274
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,908
|1,331,839
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|6,992
|3,356,409
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|6,370
|1,381,787
|13
|PS4
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
|H2 Interactive
|March 26
|4,608
|4,608
|14
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|4,505
|806,488
|15
|PS4
|Life is Strange 2
|Square Enix
|March 26
|4,471
|4,471
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|4,424
|883,419
|17
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,365
|1,550,727
|18
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|4,310
|413,916
|19
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|4,234
|186,047
|20
|NSw
|Space Invaders: Invincible Collection
|Taito
|March 26
|3,668
|3,668
Source: Famitsu