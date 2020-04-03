News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 23-29

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons tops ranking for 2nd week

Japan's Game Ranking: March 23-29

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 727,791 2,608,417
2 PS4 One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment March 26 75,998 75,998
3 NSw One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment March 26 61,571 61,571
4 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 14,996 3,542,524
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 13,819 745,127
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,577 2,840,930
7 NSw Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Nintendo March 6 11,501 218,394
8 PS4 Nioh 2 KOEI Tecmo Games March 12 11,270 129,302
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 10,355 3,623,274
10 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,908 1,331,839
11 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 6,992 3,356,409
12 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 6,370 1,381,787
13 PS4 Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts H2 Interactive March 26 4,608 4,608
14 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 4,505 806,488
15 PS4 Life is Strange 2 Square Enix March 26 4,471 4,471
16 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 4,424 883,419
17 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,365 1,550,727
18 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 4,310 413,916
19 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 4,234 186,047
20 NSw Space Invaders: Invincible Collection Taito March 26 3,668 3,668

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 16-22
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives