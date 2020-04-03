Midnight Occult Civil Servants Manga Enters Last Arc in 13th Volume

Manga inspired anime last April

Amazon's description of the 13th volume of Yōko Tamotsu 's Mayonaka no Occult Kōmuin ( Midnight Occult Civil Servants ) manga lists that the manga is entering its final arc with the volume. The volume is slated to ship on May 23.

Tamotsu launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Asuka magazine in May 2015, and the manga also runs on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website. Kadokawa published the manga's 12th volume with an original anime DVD on November 22.

The manga also inspired a novelization by Masumi Suzuki that the Kadokawa Horror Bunko label published in July 2018.

The modern fantasy manga centers on Arata Miyako, a new government worker assigned to the Shinjuku Ward Office's "Nighttime Regional Relations" department. Each of Tokyo's 23 wards has one such department, which were established to solve paranormal and occult-related events. Arata can understand non-human speech that no one else understands, and he encounters a yōkai (supernatural entity) at Shinjuku Gyoen park that calls him Abe no Seimei — the name of a historical Japanese occultist and diviner.

The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan and Funimation streamed an English dub. Crunchyroll also streamed episodes 13-15 of the show in September. The episodes shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in Japan in October after streaming on Hikari TV in September.

Source: Amazon