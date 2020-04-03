Yuki Shiwasu's Takane & Hana Manga Ends in 4 Chapters

This year's ninth issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Friday that Yuki Shiwasu 's Takane & Hana manga will end in four chapters, not including the chapter published on Friday. The official Twitter account for the manga confirmed on Friday that the manga will end in the 14th issue on June 20 (the 10th and 11th issues of the manga are combined due to the Golden Week holidays in early May).

The official Twitter account for the manga had teased in January that the manga was in its final arc.

Viz Media licensed the manga in August 2017 and published the 13th volume on February 4. Viz Media describes the story:

After her older sister refuses to go to an arranged marriage meeting with Takane Saibara, the heir to a vast business fortune, high schooler Hana Nonomura agrees to be her stand-in to save face for the family. But what happens when Hana meets Takane is an unexpected pairing of utter opposites!

Shiwasu began serializing the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in December 2014 after first debuting the title as a short. Hakusensha published the 16th complied volume on February 20. The manga ranked on Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2016 list of best manga for female readers.

The manga inspired a live-action net series that premiered in March 2019.

