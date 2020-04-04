An Nakahara's Hikari on Stage! Manga Ends in May

Manga about 14-year-old in show business launched in March 2018

The May issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine revealed on Friday that An Nakahara 's Hikari on Stage! manga will end with the next issue on May 2.

Nakahara launched the manga in Ciao in March 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth compiled volume on January 31. The manga centers on Hikari Hoshikawa, a 14-year-old girl who is plain and doesn't stand out, like a dandelion on the roadside. But after meeting the superstar Ritsu Shiina, her life takes a 180 degree turn, and she enters the world of show business.

Nakahara's Kirarin Revolution magical girl idol manga inspired a television anime in 2006. Nakahara's Niji-iro Prism Girl manga also inspired an OVA series in 2013.

