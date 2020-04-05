IDOLiSH7 Anime Season 2 Reveals Theme Songs

Anime premiered on Sunday

The official website for IDOLiSH7 Second Beat! , the second season of the IDOLiSH7 anime, revealed on Sunday that the titular in-story idol group IDOLiSH7 performs the anime's opening theme song "DiSCOVER THE FUTURE," while the in-story idol group Re:vale performs the ending theme song "Mirai Notes o Kanadete" (Play the Notes of the Future). The single release for the opening song will ship on May 27, while the single release for the ending song will ship on June 3.

The anime premiered on Sunday . The first episode debuted ahead of the rest of the season on January 6, and Crunchyroll streamed the episode on the same day. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Makoto Bessho ( Shangri-La , Armitage: Dual-Matrix ) is returning to direct the new season at TROYCA , and Ayumi Sekine ( Makura no Danshi , Fate/Grand Order: First Order ) is back as the series script supervisor. Also credited as returning are supervisor Ei Aoki ( Fate/Zero , Aldnoah.Zero ), original character designer Arina Tanemura ( Full Moon O Sagashite manga creator), animation character designer Kazumi Fukagawa ( Inari Kon Kon , GLASSLIP animation director), and at least one of the chief animation directors, Masami Inomata .

The first IDOLiSH7 television anime premiered in Japan in January 2018 and had 17 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

A group of aspiring idols gather at Takanashi Productions and are entrusted with the company's future. The seven men who have just met represent a variety of totally different personalities. However, they each have their own charm and possess unknown potential as idols. Forming a group, they take their first step together as "IDOLiSH7." Their brilliantly shining dancing forms onstage eventually begin captivating the hearts of the people. In the glorious but sometimes harsh world of idols, they aim for the top with dreams in their hearts!

The IDOLiSH7 Vibrato spinoff series of net anime shorts launched in February 2018.