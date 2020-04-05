U.K. Publishing Platform Funds Release of Hardcover Book About Anime Architecture

Volume, a U.K. publishing platform that hosts campaigns to fund and produce printed works, is currently taking pre-orders for a Collector's Edition of the art book Anime Architecture . The book is £75 and is slated to ship in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The book will have a general release this fall, but Volume is exclusively selling the Collector's Edition. The edition features a screen-printed acrylic slipcase, and is limited to 1,000 copies. Stefan Riekeles is writing the book, and Praline London is the designer.

Volume describes the 256-page book:

Presenting the breathtaking cityscapes and building structures created by the most revered directors and illustrators of Japanese animated films, Anime Architecture is a mind-blowing and behind-the-scenes journey through futuristic megacities and urban centres of the near future. Anime's creators have conjured memorable and painstakingly detailed worlds, the influences of which have been felt across cinema, literature, comic books and videogames for decades. This overdue celebration offers a peerless survey of these cinematic arenas – including material from Akira , Ghost in the Shell , Patlabor , Neon Genesis Evangelion and Tekkonkinkreet – through original background paintings, storyboards, drafts, sources of inspiration and film excerpts. Produced in direct collaboration with the original Japanese production studios, Anime Architecture offers privileged views into the earliest conception stages of iconic scenes, through to their development into finished films.

Riekeles is a Berlin-based curator, whose exhibition Anime Architecture presents original anime artwork featured in the upcoming book.

Source: Volume via Otaku News' Twitter account